Xiotri Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,509.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $14,509.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri token can currently be bought for $709.24 or 0.01188735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00287558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.07 or 0.00818044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00092041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Xiotri Token Profile

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.