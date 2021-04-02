XMax (XMX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. XMax has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $1.07 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One XMax token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,237,300,681 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

