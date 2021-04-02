XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Sells $21,857,412.92 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $457.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

