XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,715.60

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,715.60 ($61.61) and traded as high as GBX 4,775 ($62.39). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,750 ($62.06), with a volume of 15,787 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £932.66 million and a PE ratio of 29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,715.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

