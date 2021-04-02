XRP Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.16 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, XRP has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion and $5.52 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00289414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.66 or 0.00773127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014137 BTC.

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

