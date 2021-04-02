XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.43 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $29.43 million and $96,518.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 39,739,140 coins and its circulating supply is 39,378,566 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.