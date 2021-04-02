XTRABYTES Hits 24-Hour Volume of $891.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $891.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

