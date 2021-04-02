XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $790.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00321814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031098 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00750117 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00089148 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

