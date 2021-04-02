Xuez 1-Day Volume Tops $79,103.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Xuez has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $165,650.35 and $79,103.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,994,062 coins and its circulating supply is 4,027,629 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

