XYO Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 167.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $63.67 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 799.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.