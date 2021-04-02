Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.09, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $74.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

