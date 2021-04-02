yearn.finance II Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 790.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00684080 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028550 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.