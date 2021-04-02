Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.01

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.01 and traded as high as C$12.25. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 815 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. The firm has a market cap of C$343.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

