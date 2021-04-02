YGGDRASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93,056.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $4.80 million and $93,056.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,146.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00662323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028048 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

