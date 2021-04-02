YIELD App 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, YIELD App has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $70.84 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 743.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.75 or 0.00674651 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,480,588 tokens. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

