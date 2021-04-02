YIELD App Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. YIELD App has a total market cap of $72.37 million and $1.04 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,423.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00649712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028025 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,480,588 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

YIELD App Token Trading

