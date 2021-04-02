Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $2.47

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $24.76 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00004146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00286607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00092654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.00744664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

