Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Tops $14.39 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00052765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,098.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00659675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

