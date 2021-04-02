YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0147 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. YOU COIN has a market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00052533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 931.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00663615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028228 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.