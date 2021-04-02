Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,162.41

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,162.41 ($15.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,495 ($19.53). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.55), with a volume of 10,715 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £830.16 million and a PE ratio of -41.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,444.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,162.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Stephen Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.