Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 206,151 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE YUMC opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

