YVS.Finance Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $2.03 million and $250,297.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One YVS.Finance token can now be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00009127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00066847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00091862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00736586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010014 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,020 tokens. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

