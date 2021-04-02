Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post sales of $108.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $68.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $466.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $483.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $548.25 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Bandwidth stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average is $160.48. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,915 shares of company stock valued at $15,521,338 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

