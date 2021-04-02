Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 52.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 3,783,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

