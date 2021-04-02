Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Caxton Corp lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

