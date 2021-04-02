Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of EHC opened at $82.57 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

