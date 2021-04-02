Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report sales of $157.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.70 million to $158.60 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $620.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $635.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $634.50 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $642.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after buying an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

