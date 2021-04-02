Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.29). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 1,421,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,644. The stock has a market cap of $832.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 453,913 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 198,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

