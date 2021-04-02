Zacks: Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. AGCO posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AGCO by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $3,955,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $8,484,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.42. 449,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,462. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

