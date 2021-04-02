Zacks: Analysts Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. 421,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,680. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,639 shares of company stock worth $18,533,719 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.