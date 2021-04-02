Zacks: Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

ESRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $20,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 111,529 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

