Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000.

IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

