Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000.

IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

