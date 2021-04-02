Zacks: Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

