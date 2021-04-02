Zacks: Analysts Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Navistar International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $108,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $51,640,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 774,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

