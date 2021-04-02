Zacks: Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

