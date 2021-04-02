Zacks: Analysts Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.03. NN reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NNBR opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $309.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NN by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NN by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in NN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in NN by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

