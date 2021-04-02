Zacks: Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Nokia posted sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Nokia has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 825,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 319,969 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

