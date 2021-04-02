Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

