Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. 669,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,925. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 844,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,120.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 124,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

