Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $7.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.