Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $7.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.