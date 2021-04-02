Zacks: Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,789. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

