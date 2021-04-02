Zacks: Analysts Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce $153.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.56 million. VSE posted sales of $177.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $689.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $701.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $782.91 million, with estimates ranging from $757.50 million to $808.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth $8,812,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in VSE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. VSE has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $511.87 million, a PE ratio of 404.04 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

