Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report sales of $6.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. AudioEye reported sales of $4.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.53 million, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $43.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $28.55 on Friday. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $305.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 2.08.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

