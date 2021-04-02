Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $997.00 million to $1.08 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

