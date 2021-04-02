Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.58 Million

Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $707.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $712.00 million and the lowest is $703.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $629.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

