Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 654.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102,144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 1,279,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,470. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

