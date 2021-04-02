Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post sales of $254.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.57 million to $278.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $371.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. Matador Resources has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $27.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.