Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.58 EPS

Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after buying an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,950,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

