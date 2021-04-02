Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

