Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.